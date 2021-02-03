Unemployment benefits could hurt tax return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The $600 weekly checks given to Americans suffering from unemployment because of the COIVD-19 pandemic could end up hurting some tax returns.

The Earned Income Tax Credit was designed to give tax breaks to low and middle-income workers and their families. Hoping to either reduce what a family could owe in taxes or bolster their return amount.

”Oh, for a lot of people it could be a biggie. One, two, three thousand, again depending on how many kids you have it could be substantial,” said Jon Dunn the owner of Tax Assist.

Dunn says this year could be the year to turn to a tax professional if you’ve never used one before.

This is happening because of the $600 given to many who filed for unemployment. While traditionally it does not factor into how much one makes because this was so much it’s making it seem like people made more in 2020 than they actually did.

”Due to the volume and the amount that people have drawn actually knocks you out of the earned income credit,” said Dunn.

The good news however is that the U.S. Govt. is allowing a one-time ‘lookback’.

This means that anyone hoping to use the EITC can compare their 2019 and 2020 statements and if 2019 would get them more money, they are able to use it for this one year.

”So, if you’ve got a lot of adjustment from where your income has gone up because of the unemployment you’ve drawn you probably need to go back and look at your 2019 and use the credit from that,” said Dunn. ”You have an option, you can take both of them and see which one benefits you and you get to use.”

Thursday, April 15th is the last day to file taxes in the United States without asking for an extension.

