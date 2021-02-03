Two time kidney transplant survivor dies from COVID-19

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The community is in mourning as a Corbin man, who was a two time kidney transplant survivor, died from COVID-19 complications on January 19.

For those that knew Richard McKiddy, they say he was a man of God. He loved his family trucking and football.

“Rick lived every day to its fullest. He didn’t have a lot of fear, in him. He truly believed in living life to its fullest,” said his wife Kristy McKiddy.

Born with one kidney, McKiddy received his first kidney donation from Kristy in 2007. After his first failed, his sister-in-law, Paula Newman, offered to donate her kidney. Through a Pair Donor program, he received his second in 2013 from a donor.

“To get to do that for someone is an amazing… amazing gift to give,” she said.

Being a lover of football, the community came together to celebrate Rick’s life at the Whitley County High School football field to commemorate his life.

“It seemed like between the trucking community, the football community, the trucking community, we just estimated there was probably somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 people there,” said his cousin Aimee Sturm.

Sturm traveled from afar saying the viewing was moving.

“It was just amazing to see all these people that I didn’t know because of course I live in Michigan,” she said.

But Kristy says Rick will leave a lasting imprint on people’s hearts.

“He went out of his way to help other people and I think that is very evident to see how much he loved and how much he loved by the outpouring and support we’ve received,” she said.

McKiddy worked as a truck driver. He has two sons named Logan and Rex and Kristy says he was inducted into the Whitley County Hall of Fame for football in 2019.

