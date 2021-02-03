Two Lexington COVID-19 testing sites shut down after people get billed for tests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two COVID-19 testing sites in Lexington are being temporarily shut down, a spokesperson with the mayor’s office confirmed to WKYT.

They say the reason for this is that some people have been billed for their COVID-19 tests, and they are looking into the reason why. Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader first reported the information this afternoon.

The mayor’s office says the Mayor’s Mobile Testing Program at the Red Mile and the Bluegrass Community & Technical College sites will be shut down while the situation “gets ironed out.” They say they have no reason to think the issue is Sphere.

They say anyone who gets a bill should email mayor@lexingtonky.gov.

