Trent Asher, Drew Johnson sign with Georgetown football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County’s Trent Asher and Somerset’s Drew Johnson inked their names with Georgetown football on Wednesday, joining the Tigers for the 2021 season.

Leslie County’s Trent Asher (@TrentAsher2) signed with Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon. @WillieWYMT caught up with the Eagle standout. Hear from Asher tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/cddyr1cKzW — WYMT (@WYMT) February 3, 2021

Johnson has been an integral part of Somerset’s line for the past couple years, helping the Briar Jumpers to their first football state title in 2019. Asher was a force for Leslie County this season, rushing for 717 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 151 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

