Trent Asher, Drew Johnson sign with Georgetown football

(WKYT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County’s Trent Asher and Somerset’s Drew Johnson inked their names with Georgetown football on Wednesday, joining the Tigers for the 2021 season.

Johnson has been an integral part of Somerset’s line for the past couple years, helping the Briar Jumpers to their first football state title in 2019. Asher was a force for Leslie County this season, rushing for 717 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 151 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

