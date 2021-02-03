Advertisement

“The happiest I’ve ever been:” Belfry’s Isaac Dixon signs with West Virginia

Isaac Dixon signs with West Virginia
Isaac Dixon signs with West Virginia(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 3, 2021
(WYMT) - On Wednesday Belfry’s Isaac Dixon signed as a preferred walk-on with West Virginia.

“It’s a dream. Only a few amount of people around the world get to experience their dream that they’ve wanted their whole life and the fact that I’m able to pursue what I’ve always wanted to do, I don’t know, it makes me the happiest I’ve ever been,” said Dixon.

In his senior season, Dixon rushed for 1,690 yards averaging 154 yards a game.

