“The happiest I’ve ever been:” Belfry’s Isaac Dixon signs with West Virginia

(WYMT) - On Wednesday Belfry’s Isaac Dixon signed as a preferred walk-on with West Virginia.

“It’s a dream. Only a few amount of people around the world get to experience their dream that they’ve wanted their whole life and the fact that I’m able to pursue what I’ve always wanted to do, I don’t know, it makes me the happiest I’ve ever been,” said Dixon.

.@BelfryFootball1’s @isaac_dixon3 put pen to paper signing with West Virginia. Hear how this is a dream come true tonight on @WYMT at 6! pic.twitter.com/XPjiSLumse — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) February 3, 2021

In his senior season, Dixon rushed for 1,690 yards averaging 154 yards a game.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.