Teen flown to hospital after sled crashes into pile of chopped wood

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kids were excited when they woke up to the sight of a blanket of snow on the ground Tuesday morning and the news they were getting a snow day.

Nine-year-old Rylan Adams says his pal Jace Jackson and another friend came over to go sledding on the hill behind his house on Mary Ellen Drive in Flatwoods Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s steep and it’s fun, but things can go wrong,” Adams said.

A 13-year-old boy was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a sledding accident in Flatwoods, first responders in Greenup County said. (WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

They’d just gotten started when Jackson went down the hill in an orange sled head-first.

“He had his hands in front of him, and he wouldn’t put them down, and he hit the logs headfirst,” Adams said. “He was basically knocked out.”

Jackson crashed into a pile of chopped wood. Afterward, he wasn’t talking or moving.

“At first we all thought it was a joke,” Adams said. “We yelled at him, and he wasn’t answering, and I was like this is not a joke.”

The other friend ran inside to get Adams’ mom, Jacquelyn Koster.

“When I saw he wasn’t moving, I was afraid he was gone,” Koster said. “By the time I got down to the hill, he was talking to me. He didn’t really know where he was at, but he was talking to me.”

An ambulance took Jackson to a grocery store in Flatwoods, where a helicopter picked up the Russell Middle School student and flew him to a hospital.

“I kept apologizing asking her (Jackson’s aunt) if there was something I could do,” Koster said. “I felt like it was more my fault, maybe because I wasn’t out here, but she kept reassuring me that boys are boys and accidents will happen.”

The family says Jackson suffered a back injury but is expected to be OK. He was able to return home from the hospital Tuesday night.

Adams says this won’t stop them from sledding in the future, but keeping a sharp eye on where they’re going will be a high priority.

“If you’re not paying attention and you don’t really know where you’re at, something could go wrong pretty quick,” Adams said.

