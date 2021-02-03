Survey finds 51% of people will refuse or delay COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Richard Carroll’s Tuesday morning was focused on his grocery list, knowing full-well a COVID-19 vaccine could make his trips easier down the road.

“[I] just feel like it’s the right thing to do,” Carroll said. “I don’t have any other reason than that.”

Carroll is one of thousands who cannot yet register for the COVID-19 in Kentucky, but who are planning to do so once their names are called.

Others, like Katelyn Walker, aren’t quite ready to sit down for their shot just yet.

“I feel like there’s not enough research on it and I feel like it was created too soon,” Walker said. “Once there’s more stuff on it, and seeing how other people react to it, possibly. But I don’t think I’m going to put myself through that if I don’t know the outcome.”

New data shows there are dozens of others who share that train of thought.

According to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 51% of people would “wait and see how it’s working,” “definitely not get it,” or “get it only if required.”

Meanwhile, 41% of those surveyed said they want to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and 6% of people who participated had already been vaccinated.

“The number one way out of this thing is through immunization,” Dr. Paul Schulz said.

Schulz is an infectious disease specialist at Norton Healthcare and an avid ‘vaxxer.’ Schulz said he talks to his patients frequently about the benefits of getting immunized. In the case of COVID-19, Schulz said hesitancy to receive the vaccine could allow the virus live longer.

“I think the reality is that if we don’t get enough people vaccinated, then your only hope really to be through this thing and on the other side of it is either everybody gets infected and gets immunity through that,” Schulz said. “Or we may just get really lucky and this thing mutates in a way that makes it less transmissible, or less virulent, but that doesn’t happen most of the time.”

Kentucky is currently in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which includes first responders, anyone age 70 or older and K-12 school personnel.

