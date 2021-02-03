Advertisement

State of W.Va.: 108.1% administration rate of COVID vaccine

The state of West Virginia has a 108.1% administration rate when it comes to getting patients...
The state of West Virginia has a 108.1% administration rate when it comes to getting patients their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The state of West Virginia has a 108.1% administration rate when it comes to getting patients their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number is higher than 100 percent because they are often able to get more vaccinations out of one vial than originally anticipated. The benchmark continues to put West Virginia in the lead among the nation when it comes to vaccination distribution.

According to a news release from the state:

“Currently, 195,825 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to healthcare professionals, first responders, teachers, nursing home residents and citizens over the age of 65. The JIATF also reached nearly 70% administration rate for second doses, with nearly 70,000 West Virginians fully vaccinated.

“As a part of Governor Jim Justice’s Operation Save Our Wisdom, community vaccination clinics will take place in all 55 counties in West Virginia this week. An additional 3,700 doses of Moderna product were received Monday, which is in excess of the 23,600 doses typically received each week.

“All counties in the state will receive an allocation of this week’s supply to serve the 65 years of age and older population and those in priority groups as outlined in the state’s phased approach to vaccinations.”

Tap here for more about upcoming clinics.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
COVID quarantine leads to changes for Tuesday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic games

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Capitol caravan demands impeachment of Gov. Beshear be dropped
Kentucky lawmakers hand AG new authority to regulate abortion clinics
WYMT Cold
Cold and icy morning gives way to a nicer afternoon across the mountains
Survey finds 51% of people will refuse or delay COVID-19 vaccine
Survey finds 51% of people will refuse or delay COVID-19 vaccine
West Virginia will soon see a larger allotment of Moderna vaccinations coming into the state,...
W.Va. to see increased supply of Moderna vaccines