Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce awards grants to local schools

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Educators from several schools in two Eastern Kentucky counties will have access to additional resources thanks to funding from one local organization.

As part of the Excellence in Education grant program, the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently awarded $5,000 to three Pike County schools and one in Magoffin County.

Each school received $1,250 to use for certain projects.

In Pike County, Dorton Elementary School used the funding to provide students with eBooks so they can read remotely. Officials at Mullins Elementary School used their allotment to buy computers for students to learn remotely. Educators at Shelby Valley High School bought tools and materials to help students with advanced placement math classes.

In Magoffin County, Herald Whitaker Middle School Assistant Principal Jessica Prater received $1,250 for a 3D printer and supplies.

For more information about the Chamber’s Excellence in Education Grant program, visit the Chamber online at www.sekchamber.com or by phone at 606-432-5504.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.