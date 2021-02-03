Advertisement

‘Silence of the Lambs’ house sold

The house was used as the home for Buffalo Bill, the serial killer hunted by the movie’s heroine, Clarice Starling.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (WVLT/KDKA) - The scene for one of horror films’ most chilling dwellings has been sold. KDKA reports that the house which served as the residence for “The Silence of the Lambs” serial killer Buffalo Bill has a new owner.

Buffalo Bill was pursued, and eventually killed, by the film’s heroine, Clarice Starling.

The home, located at 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis. The realtor who sold the home said they received six offers on the place within two weeks of it going up for sale, and several were from out-of-state movie fans.

“We are so excited for what the buyers have planned for the home, and we can’t wait to share the details with you later this week,” says realtor Eileen Allan.

The home was listed for sale for $298,500. According to the listing, the 110-year-old home has many original features, including woodwork and wallpaper.

Allan indicated that movie fans won’t have long to wait to see what the home’s future will be.

“Stay tuned movie fans, you’re going to love what’s planned for the home,” realtor Eileen Allan said.

