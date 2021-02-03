Advertisement

Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry returning to McDonald’s

McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two famous treats will be returning to McDonald’s in a couple weeks.

According to a release, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back on February 15 for a limited time.

The Shamrock shake flavor consists of a vanilla soft serve topped with a mint-green Shamrock syrup.

For more information about the Shamrock desserts, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
COVID quarantine leads to changes for Tuesday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic games

Latest News

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of...
Proponents of a legislative rescue of historical horse racing predict job losses if gaming revenue dries up
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Capitol caravan demands impeachment of Gov. Beshear be dropped
Kentucky lawmakers hand AG new authority to regulate abortion clinics
WYMT Cold
Cold and icy morning gives way to a nicer afternoon across the mountains
Survey finds 51% of people will refuse or delay COVID-19 vaccine
Survey finds 51% of people will refuse or delay COVID-19 vaccine