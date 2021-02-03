Advertisement

Rain, breezy conditions return Thursday evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will continue to see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-20s. Clouds increase a little bit tonight as our next system arrives Thursday.

Thursday and Friday

Clouds will continue to increase Thursday with showers moving in Thursday evening. Highs will get into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds from the south will help us warm up tomorrow! Winds could get breezy overnight with winds gusting up to 25 to 30 mph at times. Showers become heavier throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s.

We could see that rain turn into snow briefly for some of us early Friday morning. Right now, we do not expect this to accumulate or impact travel Friday morning. We will continue to keep an eye on this. Highs on Friday will get into the upper 30s with sunshine by the afternoon hours.

The Weekend

This weekend doesn’t look bad! Highs will be in the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop near 30.

We could see some flurries or light snow showers overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, but we don’t expect this to accumulate. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s with overnight lows in the lower 20s. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Extended Forecast

We have been talking about some arctic air that could possibly move into the mountains. Earlier this week, models showed it moving in Sunday but now models show it moving in Wednesday night into Thursday!

We should be dry and sunny Monday with highs getting into the 40s. Our next big system could possibly move in Tuesday into Wednesday bringing us a chance for a wintry mix and then possibly that very cold air by Thursday of next week.

