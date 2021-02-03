One Pikeville man is dead after car overturns

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a crash on Stanley Road, Wednesday.

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) said a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 55-year-old Randolph Coleman of Pikeville had veered off the road and overturned.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

The Pike County coroner pronounced Coleman dead at the scene.

This accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.