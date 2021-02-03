Advertisement

One Pikeville man is dead after car overturns

(MGN)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a crash on Stanley Road, Wednesday.

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) said a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 55-year-old Randolph Coleman of Pikeville had veered off the road and overturned.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

The Pike County coroner pronounced Coleman dead at the scene.

This accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
COVID quarantine leads to changes for Tuesday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic games

Latest News

Employees of UPS and UPS Worldport delivered on a big promise Wednesday, handing over dozens of...
UPS employees donate thousands of socks to Louisville’s homeless population
Rain, breezy conditions return Thursday evening
Joseph Hovious
One Kentucky man arrested for putting children in a basement
Money
Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce awards grants to local schools