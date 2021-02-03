Advertisement

One Kentucky man arrested for putting children in a basement

Joseph Hovious
Joseph Hovious(Johnson County Sheriff's Department)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a home off of Ky 172 after receiving a call about children being abused.

The deputy and Social Services spoke with the children there.

There were four kids there between the ages of four and eight-years-old.

According to the deputy, the kids told them, that a man would put them in the basement without the lights on, for punishment.

The man they said put them there was Joseph Hovious, the father of the youngest kid there.

The kids said they were scared of the dark and the rats in the basement, and that they cried wanting out.

The kids were also told by Hovious that Freddy Cougar would get them.

The children claimed that the door was closed and that they couldn’t use the bathroom when in the basement.

Hovious claimed he never closed the door, and he just used the basement as a scare tactic.

The children’s mother said she would not come and get them out of the basement because she wasn’t the one who put them in there, and Hovious never left them in the basement for too long.

Hovious was arrested for 3rd-degree criminal abuse.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
COVID quarantine leads to changes for Tuesday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic games

Latest News

Employees of UPS and UPS Worldport delivered on a big promise Wednesday, handing over dozens of...
UPS employees donate thousands of socks to Louisville’s homeless population
Rain, breezy conditions return Thursday evening
One Pikeville man is dead after car overturns
Money
Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce awards grants to local schools