(WYMT) - No. 10 Wolfe County beat Buckhorn 74-43 on Tuesday Night.

The Wolves led at halftime, 34-18. Wolfe County moves to 6-4 on the season. Buckhorn falls to 4-8.

Wolfe County will take on the winner of Betsy Layne and Knox Central on Saturday at 3 p.m.

