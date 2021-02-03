Advertisement

New COVID-19 variant could cause reinfection

COVID-19 vaccine access is expanding nationwide
By WAVE News
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville hospitals are bracing for another potential surge in coronavirus cases.

With a new, highly-contagious variant detected in Kentucky and Indiana, many may gather to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, and COVID fatigue has fewer people taking precautions; all roads lead to more cases.

Just because you’ve already had COVID-19, doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

Researchers from UK Biobank found most people infected with COVID-19 keep the antibodies for three to six months. However, if you come in contact with another strain of the virus, such as the highly-contagious variant from the UK, your antibodies may not be able to protect you, and doctors believe your rate of reinfection could be high.

Dr. Sally Suliman told WAVE 3 News that UofL Health hasn’t had any COVID reinfections. But she said she believes many reinfections may go unreported.

That’s why doctors say it’s more important than ever to get people vaccinated, to give you multiple layers of protection.

“The current vaccines that are available are kind of like a blanket coverage,” Suliman said. “They cover all of the strains that we were aware of up until they were rolled out. And they were made broadly enough that we hope they cover these new strains that are being identified.”

