Michigan State transfer Luke Fulton commits to Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In addition to picking up four-star LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky also added Michigan State transfer, Luke Fulton, to the fold.

Fulton is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, which is the alma mater of Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow and Courtney Love. He was a three-star, top 25 inside linebacker recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247 Sports.

The Michigan State transfer redshirted his freshman year, but was arrested and charged after a fight at a fraternity house. Fulton accepted a plea deal that granted him Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status. Fulton was suspended for the incident and entered the transfer portal.

Fulton is the third transfer that Mark Stoops and Kentucky have added to the 2021 roster, joining Nebraska WR Wan’Dale Robinson and Georgia Tech DE Justice Dingle. With him redshirting, Fulton has all four years of eligibility left.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.