Advertisement

Michigan State transfer Luke Fulton commits to Kentucky

Luke Fulton Michigan State
Luke Fulton Michigan State(Photo: WKBN)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In addition to picking up four-star LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky also added Michigan State transfer, Luke Fulton, to the fold.

Fulton is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, which is the alma mater of Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow and Courtney Love. He was a three-star, top 25 inside linebacker recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247 Sports.

The Michigan State transfer redshirted his freshman year, but was arrested and charged after a fight at a fraternity house. Fulton accepted a plea deal that granted him Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status. Fulton was suspended for the incident and entered the transfer portal.

Fulton is the third transfer that Mark Stoops and Kentucky have added to the 2021 roster, joining Nebraska WR Wan’Dale Robinson and Georgia Tech DE Justice Dingle. With him redshirting, Fulton has all four years of eligibility left.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
COVID quarantine leads to changes for Tuesday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic games

Latest News

Trevin Wallace Wayne County
Four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace commits to Kentucky
Jaz Johnson Wolfe County basketball
No. 10 Wolfe County advances to second round, beats Buckhorn 75-43
Food City Flashback 2021
Food City Flashback: Buckhorn’s Matthew Day sets multiple Mountain Classic records
Matt Day 2012 Food City Flashback
Matt Day Food City Flashback