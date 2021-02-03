Advertisement

Mail-in drivers license renewal extended in Kentucky

Photo: KYTC
Photo: KYTC(WKYT)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mail-in renewal option for driver’s licenses has been extended in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear’s order applies to driver’s licenses, permits and state issued IDs that expired or will expire by June 30th.

Mail-in renewals can be applied for through the circuit court clerk.

The mail-in option is not available for Real IDs, commercial driver licenses or cardholders who have had an address change.

For more information, click here.

