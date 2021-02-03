Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and four deaths on Wednesday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the death toll to 63. The county also reported nine new cases bringing the total to 2,262.

The Laurel County Health Department reported one new death bringing the death toll to 33. The County also reported 33 new cases bringing the total to 5,541.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported one death bringing the death toll to 20. The county also had eight new cases bringing the total to 1,128 with 93 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 2,486 with 124 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 3,103 with 234 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 21 new cases with four of those being children. This brings the total to 2,864 with 185 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new cases bringing the total to 897. There are four new cases in Lee County bringing the total to 1,134. Leslie County reported three new cases bringing the total to 700. In Letcher County, there are 13 new cases bringing the total to 1,511. Owsley County has one new case bringing the total to 365. Perry County reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 2,015. Wolfe County has three new cases bringing the total to 390.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 2,809 with 273 of those active.

