Lexington business owners confused over new bill passed in legislature

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although House Bill 1 will not go into effect right now, some businesses say the legislation is confusing. One Lexington business owner says when it’s time, he wants to do things the right way.

Sean Ebbitt is excited about the chance to change guidelines, but that excitement is short-lived.

“Unfortunately we’re all fairly confused on exactly how this impacts us,” said Ebbitt, the owner of Bluegrass Tavern.

House Bill 1 allows businesses to remain open during an emergency, as long as they follow CDC or state guidelines-- whichever is least restrictive. Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd has issued a 30-day restraining order against the bill. He says portions of the law “could create chaos” and “could likely wreak havoc with public health.”

That’s where things become tricky for Ebbitt. The CDC’s website encourages face masks and reduced capacity, but it doesn’t give specific details.

“I’m not entirely sure if that allows us to increase our capacity to 100% while maintaining the six foot distancing and people wearing masks,” Ebbitt said.

One thing the CDC doesn’t mention is a curfew.

“Especially in the bar industry, a big bulk of our money is made from probably 11:30 to 12:30. So now we’re getting all those hours when we can actually sell,” Ebbitt said.

If a business does make changes, the next question is, what if they have to take a sudden step back with tighter restrictions?

“It would be a little crushing kind of emotionally, but throughout 2020 we’ve learned to pivot and make the changes as quickly as possible,” Ebbitt said.

Despite the changes and confusion, Ebbitt says he’s just excited to get the bar back on track.

