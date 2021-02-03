Advertisement

KSP Angel Initiative resumes treatment care after stopping earlier in the pandemic

(WJRT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Wednesday that the KSP Angel Initiative, which closed its doors in April due to COVID-19, is now reopening.

The KSP Angel Initiative is a program dedicated to helping people with drug addiction and is available at 16 different KSP locations.

“The Angel Initiative’s mission is to help addicts when they need it the most and fortunately, we can once again welcome those seeking help to our posts,” said KSP Angel Initiative Program Administrator, Danielle Perkins.

The program allows KSP to partner with the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) to provide drug treatment to Kentuckians.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble believes this partnership represents ‘Team Kentucky’. “There is no doubt that the nationwide opioid crisis is hitting Kentucky at an alarming rate,” said Secretary Noble. “When two agencies pool their resources together, we are better able, as one team, to help Kentuckians battling addiction. Every life saved from substance abuse and opioid death is a life worth fighting for.”

Kentuckians that agree to treatment with the Angel Initiative will not be arrested or charged with any violations. Any participation in the program must be done voluntarily.

“Having the strength to ask for help is the first step to healing. We are not here to arrest or belittle anyone, we are here to serve,” added Perkins.

In 2019, drug addiction killed 1,316 Kentuckians. 759 of the 1,316 cases were due specifically to Fentanyl.

“My administration shares the concerns of many regarding the challenges presented by the war against the novel coronavirus and understand that the pandemic has played a role in increasing the risk for substance use and overdose deaths,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “In 2016, KSP launched the Angel Initiative, through funding from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP). This program is one the many treatment and resources available in Kentucky. Anyone suffering from a substance use disorder can visit a KSP post and be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. It’s important to realize that we all possess the power to help save lives.”

New guidelines have been made in order to reopen safely. Gloves and masks must now be worn, and temperatures will be taken. Participants must also enter the building alone and take a COVID-19 questionnaire.

If you are interested in the Angel Initiative and would like to know more, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Corbin man dies from COVID 19
Two time kidney transplant survivor dies from COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Watch: Governor Beshear holds Wednesday COVID-19 news conference
Employees of UPS and UPS Worldport delivered on a big promise Wednesday, handing over dozens of...
UPS employees donate thousands of socks to Louisville’s homeless population
Rain, breezy conditions return Thursday evening