Have you seen it? Caney Baptist Church’s bell stolen

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There is now an empty space where a metal bell once hung at Caney Baptist Church in Knott County.

“It’s precious from that standpoint, it’s got a historical value of the entire reason for the church’s beginning,” said Pastor Lawrence Baldridge.

The Bell was given to the church by the Commodore Sloane family once the building was completed more than one decade ago.

”It’s quite old, and it’s very valuable and it doesn’t need to be recycled,” said Baldridge.

On Sunday, church members noticed the bell was missing from outside.

”I really didn’t catch it at first, and she said the bell has been taken,” added Baldridge.

Baldridge believes whoever stole the bell may have plans to recycle it for money.

“They ought to realize that they’re getting into some dangerous territory when they go against God. A bell is not worth hell,” said Baldridge.

The pastor said the bell may have been taken to a metal recycling center in Prestonsburg, Hazard or Knott County.

WYMT called recycling centers in those areas to confirm if a bell was seen. Those at the recycling centers said nobody turned in a bell, but some said they are aware of it. Two of the centers had disconnected phone lines.

”I won’t put you in jail or have a warrant for you or anything like that,” said Baldridge. “I will love you and hope that you will start coming to church,” he added.

The Knott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. If you have any information on the missing bell you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-606-785-5354.

