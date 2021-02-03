Governor Beshear files lawsuit to stop lawmakers’ response to Kentucky’s COVID-19 measures

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit Tuesday night to stop lawmakers from taking away his ability to implement public health measures during the pandemic.

The Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously decided two months ago that Governor Beshear’s response to COVID-19 was legal and necessary.

“Today, the General Assembly attempted to surrender to COVID-19 and accept the casualties. As your Governor, I cannot let this happen,” Gov. Beshear said. “I have filed this action to continue to fight for the protection of all Kentuckians.”

Gov. Beshear went on to say, “The lesson is clear, when a governor takes action, his or her state experiences fewer deaths.”

The governor. believes that mayhem would ensue if he did not take the necessary steps towards fighting COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, each decision has been tough Gov. Beshear said, but the decisions he has made thus far are to protect Kentuckians’ lives.

