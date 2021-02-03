Girl Scouts cookies now available for online ordering

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Girl Scout cookies can now be delivered right to your door.

Beginning Feb. 1, people can visit www.iwantcookies.org and place a cookie order to be shipped immediately to their door.

“In years past, it was easy to find Girl Scout cookies as our confident young girls set up and ran their cookie booths all over town,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “While the pandemic has changed that tradition, it remains important that anyone who wants to support the development of these young girls and order cookies can still easily – and safely – do so.”

Local troops have been taking orders since Jan. 1, and online ordering is now available to get cookies directly shipped to customers. Orders taken by local troops will be delivered starting Feb. 26, the same day Grubhub launches online ordering for the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. Customers can place orders through March 21.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches lifelong skills in financial literacy, money management, entrepreneurship, problem solving and more,” Fugate said. “The pandemic has presented challenges, but our Girl Scouts have adapted their sales methods and are excited to learn new business skills, such as e-commerce, inventory management and fulfillment, to name a few.”

To find a local troop to support, use the online Cookie Finder.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.