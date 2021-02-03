Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
The WYMT Weather Team's snowfall forecast through 2/1/2021
Snowfall continues through Tuesday morning
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, positivity rate remains below 9%
Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Most of the region will likely see 1-3" of snow by Tuesday morning. Areas along the border,...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Bands of heavy snow possible today and tonight

Latest News

Survey finds 51% of people will refuse or delay COVID-19 vaccine
Survey finds 51% of people will refuse or delay COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been hard to come by, and now some of those lucky people who...
WATCH | Kentucky’s limited supply is impacting vaccine appointments that were already scheduled
“We are embarking on a very very dangerous precedent here,” Rep. Joni Jenkins (D) said.
WATCH | Ky. General Assembly returns for second half of 2021 session; Gov. Beshear files lawsuit over bills limiting executive powers
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor