Four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace commits to Kentucky

Trevin Wallace Wayne County
Trevin Wallace Wayne County(Rusty Mansell: 247 Sports)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and Kentucky picked up a four-star recruit on Wednesday morning as Wayne County, Georgia native Trevin Wallace committed to Kentucky.

Wallace picked the Wildcats over Auburn, Ole Miss and Boston College, among others. The four-star recruit is one of the highest-rated signings the Cats have had. He is ranked 35th in the 2021 class by 247Sports and 140th by 247Sports Composite.

He brings Kentucky’s 2021 signing class to 18 members, which doesn’t include Nebraska WR transfer Wan’Dale Robinson and Georgia Tech DE transfer Justice Dingle. Wallace’s commitment moves Kentucky up ten spots to No. 30 in 247Sports’s ratings.

