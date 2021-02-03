Food City Flashback: Shelby Valley outlasts Knott Central for 2010 Mountain Classic crown

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In Wednesday’s Food City Flashback, we take you back to 2010, the last time a 15th Region boys team won the Mountain Classic. Shelby Valley entered the season and tournament as the top team in the Commonwealth, while Knott Central was looking for the Classic crown after falling to Perry Central in the 2009 final.

Shelby Valley jumped out to an early lead, up by 18 at the end of the first quarter and 13 at the half. However, Knott Central climbed its way back thanks to a raucous home crowd. However, the Wildcats held on to win 60-57 to take home their second Mountain Classic title. Shelby Valley went on to win the All ‘A’ Classic state title and Sweet 16 championship.

