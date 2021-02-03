Dolly Parton debuts Super Bowl commercial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Super Bowl commercial featuring country music legend Dolly Parton debuted ahead of the big game.

Squarespace, a website building and hosting company, released the commercial that features Parton’s hit song ‘9 to 5.’

The song is used in the commercial that features entrepreneurs using SquareSpace to pursue their passions outside of their day jobs.

Parton said she is using Squarespace to launch a website for her new fragrance. The website Dollyfragrance.com is set to launch soon.

“A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing. I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses,” Parton said in an interview with the Associated Press.

In the interview, Parton joked that she works 365 days a year.

“I’m always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day,” Parton said. “Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes.”

Watch the full commercial below:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.