Advertisement

COVID variants threaten to reinfect those who’ve already had it

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.

As one health expert says even if you’ve already been infected with COVID-19, you may not be fully protected from the latest mutations of the virus.

Those mutations, especially the one first identified in South Africa, are concerning.

“If it becomes dominant, the experience of our colleagues in South Africa indicate that even if you’ve been infected with the original virus that there is a very high rate of reinfection to the point where a previous infection does not seem to protect you against reinfection,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

That’s why health experts say it’s as important as ever to get as many people vaccinated for the coronavirus as quickly as possible.

“Even though there is a diminished protection against the variants, there’s enough protection to prevent you from getting serious disease, including hospitalization and death,” according to Fauci. “So, vaccination is critical. When it’s available, get vaccinated.”

But the vaccines aren’t the only keys to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We don’t know they protect against transmission to another person,” said Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “So, wearing masks, keeping social distancing and washing hands are still critically important while people are getting vaccinated as well.”

So far, the South African virus variant causing the most concern has been identified in at least two states: South Carolina and Maryland.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
COVID quarantine leads to changes for Tuesday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic games

Latest News

Employees of UPS and UPS Worldport delivered on a big promise Wednesday, handing over dozens of...
UPS employees donate thousands of socks to Louisville’s homeless population
Rain, breezy conditions return Thursday evening
The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
LIVE: House Rules Committee meets; Democrats plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
With ‘Mank’ and ‘The Crown,’ Netflix dominates Globes noms
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission