COVID-19 treatment helping Eastern Kentuckians battle the virus

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As people across the region continue to get diagnosed with COVID-19, one treatment is aiming to help prevent people from experiencing the worst of the virus.

Primary Care Centers in Hazard is just one place providing what they call “Bam.”

“The Bam treatment is a monoclonal antibody which is a lab-made antibody that we infuse over a course of an hour,” said Nurse Practitioner Brandi Scroggins. “For the most part patients have been doing very well. They are not being hospitalized and patients have been responding very well. "

The goal is to reduce symptoms once a person tests positive for COVID-19. Scroggins says the best response to the treatment is in the first 48-72 hours but a person can receive it all the way up until day 10.

One person to receive a “Bam” treatment is Hazard Police Chief Minor Allen.

“I was looking forward to getting it over because I figured this would lessen the effects and speed up the recovery from it and it did,” said Allen. “I had a few side effects you know a little chilling and fever and that kind of thing but definitely within a day of taking the infusion, I was on the mend it was to a point I could breathe good again through my nasal passages.”

Scroggins says there are qualifications at Primary Care to receive the nearly two and half hour treatment but they still try to accommodate their patients.

“Over the age of 65 that is a qualifier. If you have cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney disease, or any lung disease like asthma, COPD, emphysema anything like that that put you at higher risk,” said Scroggins. “We’ve made that possible by adding the recliner chairs so that way they can be more comfortable providing them with snacks and drinks just to make it as homey as possible because we know patients are not feeling well and they want to be at home. "

For more questions about the infusion or to see if you qualify, you can call Primary Care Centers at 606-439-1300.

