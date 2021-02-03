Cordless kerosene heaters recalled due to fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enerco Group recalled DeWALT cordless kerosene heaters due to fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the heaters can re-start unexpectedly while in standby mode if the room temperature falls below the thermostat set point, posing fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.

The recall involves DeWALT cordless kerosene forced-air heaters model number DXH90CFAK with serial numbers 340902-20001001 through 340902-20004000 and model number DXH90CFAKM with serial numbers 340901-20001001 through 340901-20001500. The heaters have a black tank/base, a yellow body and a gray combustion barrel. “DeWALT” and “90,000 BTU” are printed in yellow on the combustion barrel. The model number and serial number are located on the side panel opposite the controls.

Individuals who own the recalled products are advised to immediately stop using them and contact Enerco for a free replacement corded heater. The products were sold at Lowe’s stores and farm and supply stores nationwide from June 2020 through November 2020 for about $350.

Enerco has received one report of a heater starting unexpectedly when it was moved while in standby without being turned off, but said no injuries have been reported yet.

