Advertisement

Cordless kerosene heaters recalled due to fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards

The products were sold at Lowe’s stores and farm and supply stores nationwide from June 2020...
The products were sold at Lowe’s stores and farm and supply stores nationwide from June 2020 through November 2020 for about $350.(USCSC)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enerco Group recalled DeWALT cordless kerosene heaters due to fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the heaters can re-start unexpectedly while in standby mode if the room temperature falls below the thermostat set point, posing fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.

The recall involves DeWALT cordless kerosene forced-air heaters model number DXH90CFAK with serial numbers 340902-20001001 through 340902-20004000 and model number DXH90CFAKM with serial numbers 340901-20001001 through 340901-20001500. The heaters have a black tank/base, a yellow body and a gray combustion barrel. “DeWALT” and “90,000 BTU” are printed in yellow on the combustion barrel. The model number and serial number are located on the side panel opposite the controls.

Individuals who own the recalled products are advised to immediately stop using them and contact Enerco for a free replacement corded heater. The products were sold at Lowe’s stores and farm and supply stores nationwide from June 2020 through November 2020 for about $350.

Enerco has received one report of a heater starting unexpectedly when it was moved while in standby without being turned off, but said no injuries have been reported yet.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
COVID quarantine leads to changes for Tuesday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic games

Latest News

"BAM" Infusion
COVID-19 treatment helping Eastern Kentuckians battle the virus
WKU
Kentucky university retention rates increase despite the pandemic
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital asks for you to send Valentine’s Day cards to patients
Photo: KYTC
Mail-in drivers license renewal extended in Kentucky