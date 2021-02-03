Cold and icy morning gives way to a nicer afternoon across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the forecast improves today, there are a lot of changes on the way in the next several days. Strap in.

Today and Tonight

The morning drive could still be tricky for a lot of folks. While many areas stayed in the upper 20s and low 30s on Tuesday, we did see some sunshine, which caused a little bit of snowmelt. All of that water froze back overnight. While most of the main roads should be in ok shape, the back roads could still be a mess. Take great care out there early and give yourself plenty of time to get around.

After starting the day in the low to mid-20s with some clouds, the sun will take over and take us above freezing for highs today.

We will start the night with clear skies, but some clouds will drift in late. Our lows will drop back into the low to mid-20s, so some icy spots will be likely again on Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast

Thursday is a half and half type of day weather-wise. While we start the day with a mix of sun and clouds, those clouds quickly take over, giving way to rain chances by the evening and overnight hours. Highs will climb into the upper 40s before falling into the mid to upper 30s overnight. If there is any moisture left and we drop lower than the upper 30s, there could be some wintry mix or snow possible late and early Friday morning. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Friday overall looks dry but colder, with highs in the upper 30s. Skies will gradually clear to sunshine and then clear skies overnight.

Models for the weekend, as of now, have undergone a pretty big change overnight ... in a good way ... unless you’re a snow lover. As of right now, both are fairly dry, outside of a few snowflakes or sprinkles possible on Super Bowl Sunday.

Also, it appears the shot of arctic air we were expecting to start next week may not happen, at least not on Monday. More on that as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.