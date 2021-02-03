Cincinnati Children’s Hospital asks for you to send Valentine’s Day cards to patients

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s less than two weeks until Valentine’s Day and you can help bring a smile to some kids this year.

You may remember as a kid getting Valentine’s Day cards at school from your friends. For kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, that tradition continues even in the middle of a pandemic, and while they are a patient at the hospital.

“I think this year is even more important,” explains Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Donor Officer Danielle Discepoli. “I think people are feeling a little extra isolated.”

Discepoli is looking forward to putting smiles on kids’ faces again this year with the help of people across the country and the world.

All you have to do is go online and fill out a form to send a card to a child. It is completely free thanks to Kolar and RPI.

“We make sure every kid gets a few cards since we get so many,” continues Discepoli, “We already have more than 4,000 cards submitted and it’s only February 2nd. So, that’s pretty exciting.”

This year, several of the cards feature artwork from local and international artists. There are also activities on the back to keep the kids busy and having fun.

You will also have the option to donate to children’s hospital with Kolar matching donations up to $20,000 through February 14th.

“Every year has been super special for them [the patients], but I think this year is a little extra,” says Discepoli. “They love to know the community, and people all over the country and the world are thinking of them on Valentine’s Day.”

The cards will start printing at the end of this weekend and begin distribution after that.

Even if you can’t physically be there to spread joy to these kids, at least a card will let them know you’re thinking of them and sending love from wherever you are.

