Capitol caravan demands impeachment of Gov. Beshear be dropped

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - For weeks, a special committee has been weighing whether Governor Andy Beshear should be impeached.

Some people signed a petition in response to Beshear’s new coronavirus restrictions, but others are now pressing the state legislature to drop the issue.

A caravan of cars, including a semi-truck, drove around the state Capitol in Frankfort Tuesday. The procession was made up of various labor-related groups from around the Commonwealth voicing support for the governor.

“I think that is a totally unnecessary and ridiculous effort to try and impeach a governor that has done nothing but try and help people in Kentucky,” Bill Londrigan, the president of Kentucky State AFL-CIO, said. “He’s been doing it with honesty and from the heart.”

Londrigan said demonstrators don’t want lawmakers to impeach Beshear, adding he would like to see away will other legislation aimed at stripping the governor of emergency executive powers.

The protest came just a day after thousands of signatures in support of impeachment were delivered to the Capitol.

In January, a group of four Kentucky residents filed a petition calling for Beshear’s impeachment. Those people said the governor violated the state and U.S. constitutions with his restrictions trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A legislative commission is now looking into those claims.

Those participating in Tuesday’s pro-Beshear caravan displayed signs (‘Stop the War on Beshear’ and ‘Thank you Andy’), hoping to influence the special impeachment committee, but also sending a message to the Governor’s Mansion nearby.

“We wanted to come up and show him the support that he deserves from working people for all the efforts that he’s put in to try to mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” Londrigan said.

Lawmakers returned for the second part of the 2021 legislative session Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.