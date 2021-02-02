Winter Weather Alert Day: Chances for snow linger early, wind chills in the teens

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with at least some snow on the ground and face a cold day ahead.

Today and Tonight

Snow showers will continue for some into the morning hours and for the border counties until potentially close to noon. Most models have them lingering for a little while the further east you go.

Winter Weather Advisories continue through mid-morning or even early afternoon for some, but a lot of them will expire early this morning. I’m not going to include a map today, because it would quickly become dated. Regardless of where you live or if you are still under an advisory when you read this, the morning drive will be rough in most areas. Stay at home if you can and be extra careful if you have to be out.

Temperatures will start out in the mid-20s on this Groundhog Day and only climb to right around or just above freezing if you see some sunshine later, which is possible for some. When you factor in the wind, which again could gust at close to 20mph at times, it will feel much colder. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and low 20s for much of the day, so bundle up.

Tonight, if the skies cleared out in your area during the day, the clouds will return. That doesn’t mean that it won’t still be cold. Lows drop into the low 20s and flurries are possible. Anything that thaws, if it does, during the daytime hours, will re-freeze overnight. Black ice will be a problem Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

While we start Wednesday with clouds, I think we’ll see some sunshine by the afternoon hours and temperatures will get above freezing by several degrees, topping out in the mid to upper 30s depending on how fast the sun appears. Clouds will increase again Wednesday night and lows will drop into the mid-20s.

Thursday starts nice with mainly cloudy skies, but scattered rain chances return by the evening hours. The good news is that it could get close to 50 for daytime highs, so that will be a nice change of pace.

Chances for snow are possible early Friday and on Super Bowl Sunday, so that’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on. We’re also watching the potential for the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season on Sunday with lows looking to drop into the single digits by Monday morning.

