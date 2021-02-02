Advertisement

Watch: First night of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday is the first night for the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

The boys game between Buckhorn and Wolfe County will tip-off at 6 p.m.

The girls’ basketball game between Owsley County and Knott County Central was canceled Tuesday. Owsley County had to drop out of the tournament due to what officials call a “quarantine issue.”

You can watch Buckhorn take on Wolfe County below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

