Watch: First night of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday is the first night for the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

The boys game between Buckhorn and Wolfe County will tip-off at 6 p.m.

The girls’ basketball game between Owsley County and Knott County Central was canceled Tuesday. Owsley County had to drop out of the tournament due to what officials call a “quarantine issue.”

You can watch Buckhorn take on Wolfe County below:

