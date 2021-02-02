Transportation officials prepare for black ice

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

A week starting off with a prolonged weather event as snow continued to fall overnight Tuesday and into Tuesday morning.

Sara George, public information officer for highway district 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, says it is still not over with concerns over black ice Wednesday morning.

“Well, all of our crews right now are out plowing and treating. They have been out since 3 AM on Monday working 12-hour shifts,” said George. “If they possibly can they should wait until mid-morning to get out on the roads to give the temperatures time to rise and the chemicals that are on the roads time to work to break up the ice.”

George says that no matter the conditions their people are prepared.

“They are really used to this. Most of these people have run the routes they run for years and they can tell you where every mailbox and every garbage can is,” said George. “Of course we always have more up on the mountains whether it’s Callaway or Abner or Pine Mountain or Pound Mountain. There’s always a higher accumulation on the mountains but this particular weather event it appears that we’ve had about the same amount of accumulation overtime in every county just haven’t had it all at the same time.”

George says one thing you can do to try to keep yourself safe is to check your tire pressure.

