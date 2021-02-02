Advertisement

Tips on how to avoid plumbing problems ahead of arctic blast of cold air

By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arctic blast of cold air is coming our way with temperatures potentially getting into the teens and single digits.

During this time, it will become easier for any pipes to freeze.

“If it gets below 20 and stays there for an extended period of time, that definitely increases the chances of those pipes to freeze,” Kevin Pearl, General Manager at H2O Maestro Plumbing.

There are some things you can do to help.

Pearl says it’s important to insulate pipes well and to close any vents to crawl spaces to further prevent cold air from getting in, but he also adds that the most prone areas are any pipes or sinks that are on an exterior wall.

“A lot of times, plumbing or sinks may sit on an outside wall so getting in that cabinet and making sure there is some insulation or protection between the water lines and the exterior wall is important,” Pearl said.

Now, along with knowing how to prevent your pipes from freezing, it’s also critical to know what you need to do if your pipes do end up freezing or even burst.

“If you’re going to leave your home, you definitely want to shut it off,” Pearl said. “So, knowing where the main shutoff valve is to your house is important.”

If your pipes have only frozen, and not burst, there are some ways to thaw them out.

Pearl says it’s best to use electric space heaters to warm up a pipe and, more importantly, he adds there are a few heating decides to avoid using to prevent damage or harm to yourself.

“Open flame heaters, any type of gas heater that puts off carbon monoxide definitely a no-no,” Pearl said.

Pearl also tells us you also have to be careful about dripping a faucet that’s located on any exterior walls because, while water may be running in that pipe, it could easily freeze down in the drain of those sinks.

