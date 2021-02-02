Teams and coaches excited to tip off WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic despite delays

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It may have started a day late but the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tipped off at Perry County High School Tuesday.

This year, tickets will not be sold at the door. Only 200 fans are allowed at each game. 100 tickets are sold for each team playing. No passes to the game are available.

The brackets to the games are changing constantly. The Owsley County girls basketball team dropped out Tuesday morning due to being quarantined.

Coaches say no matter the changes, they are just happy to be playing in the tournament.

“Our number one goal was to have the tournament. It’s a deeper meaning tournament in East Kentucky and I think we all felt a responsibility to keep it going and to do what we had to do to get it in,” said Wolfe County Head Coach Robert Creech.

“We’ve not played a lot in it so every time we get the chance to play in it it’s a opportunity for us to kind of come out here and prove to these other schools and to the mountain people smalls schools can play too,” said Buckhorn Head Coach Corey Hoskins.

If you are not one of the 200 people allowed at Tuesday’s game, don’t worry! You can still watch all the action on our second channel H&I, wymt.com and multiple streaming platforms.

