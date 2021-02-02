Protecting Miners from COVID-19 exposure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - State Representatives are working to introduce a new protection act for mine workers.

The bill working to introduce the COVID-19 Mine Worker Protection Act, would require the U.S. Department of Labor to issue an emergency temporary standard requiring mine operators to establish a plan to tackle COVID-19 exposure while on the job site. The act would also provide minors with the necessary personal protective equipment needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Our miners risk their lives every day to power our nation and during the COVID-19 pandemic, that risk is even greater for our brave miners,” said Senator Manchin.

Joining West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin in support for the act is: Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mark Warner (D-VA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Bob Casey (D-PA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Representative Matt Cartwright (D-PA).

“Ohio miners have put their health at risk for years to power our country,” said Senator Brown, “and now they’re facing more danger, as working conditions put them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. MSHA needs to issue an enforceable safety standard to protect these miners from infectious disease, and we need to ensure these workers have the personal protective equipment they need to prevent exposure.”

To read more information about the COVID-19 Mine Worker Protection Act click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.