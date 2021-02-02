Advertisement

Perry County holds first ever virtual grand jury proceeding

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the pandemic in full swing, several counties are having to put their court proceedings on the back burner.

“As far as in the Eastern Kentucky area, I do believe that there’s a couple who have done it. But we’re in the minority I believe as far as the state goes. It looks like maybe the Eastern Kentucky jurisdictions are kind of on the curve of the technology so to speak,” Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair said.

Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair says virtual proceedings are not set in stone.

“The pandemic has changed so much and of course we don’t know how things are going to be afterwards. I think there are going to be definitely some changes that are made that are going to stick but it’s hard to say right now,” Blair said.

Regardless, he says doing them virtual is a convenient alternative.

“You know, if there’s somebody that can’t be there or if everybody can’t be there for inclement weather or God forbid another pandemic or something like that. This gives us something to work with and another way we can possibly do it,” Blair said.

He adds that while they can continue doing virtual proceedings, it is up to the Kentucky Supreme Court to make the final decision.

“I mean there might be appeals. If there are, they’ll be down the road, but we don’t look for any trouble as far as anything that we had or any of the indictments that we had, everything should be good to go,” Blair said.

Blair says he wants to thank everyone involved with the initial proceeding.

“Particularly our grand jurors who signed in from home and took part out of their day and all that stuff to do this. It was a big group collective effort and I just want to thank everybody who was involved,” Blair said.

Blair says because of this, they hope to catch up on previously suspended cases in the coming weeks.

