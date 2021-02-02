Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported 26 new cases bringing the total to 2,472 with 129 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 3,088 with 219 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 2,253.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two new cases bringing the total to 894. Lee County has two new cases bringing the total to 1,130. In Leslie County, there are two new cases bringing the total to 696. Letcher County reported six new cases bringing the total to 1,499. Perry County has one new case bringing the total to 2,004. There are four new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 386.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case bringing the total to 1,805 with 63 of those active. Jackson County has five new cases bringing the total to 686 with 136 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are two new cases bringing the total to 677 with 64 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 42 new cases with 15 of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,843 with 178 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 31 new cases bringing the total to 5,498.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 2,794 with 298 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 1,120 with 88 of those active.

