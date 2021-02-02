Local doctors discuss COVID-19 cases decreasing, extended mask mandate

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear extended the state’s mask mandate for an additional 30 days.

“If everyone is wearing a mask you’re essentially already wearing a two-ply mask,” said Chief Medical Officer of Saint Joseph’s London and Berea, Dr. Shelley Stanko. “So, you know, just that collective decision to take care of one another is the most protective thing for our community,” she added.

Gov. Beshear said lifting the mask mandate now would make us vulnerable. He said the decrease in cases means masks are working.

“That mask really decreases the viral load in the environment, so it’s very important, that and social distancing,” said Dr. David Worthy, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Baptist Health Corbin.

Doctors said not only are masks working to decrease COVID-19 cases, but vaccines are also helping slow the spread. Saint Joseph London’s initial vaccine shipment was for group 1-A which includes healthcare workers.

“We were able to vaccinate all of the staff here at our hospital, and then our associating clinics and then reach out to our community,” said Dr. Stanko.

Doctors said people are staying home more due to the cold weather.

“People are pretty compliant with masks in particular when they are going out,” said Dr. Worthy. “So, I think it is a confluence of things that are causing this,” he added.

The holiday spike is behind us. Dr. Worthy said families and friends that celebrated the holidays together caused an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“There’s a delay in the timeframe when those people get sick and end up on the ICUs and ventilators,” said Dr. Worthy.

