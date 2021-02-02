Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WVLT) - A Kentucky woman won $1 million on a $20 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off.

The woman, who said she wishes to remain anonymous, won $1 million off a $20 Break Fort Knox lottery ticket.

“I looked at it and looked at it then I looked at the number to make sure it was right. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ it was a shock,” the winner said.

The winner made the decision to take the lump sum of $778,000, receiving $552,380, after taxes, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at Warren’s Vine Grove Food Mart, which will receive $7,780 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.