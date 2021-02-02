Advertisement

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off

(WTOK)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WVLT) - A Kentucky woman won $1 million on a $20 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off.

The woman, who said she wishes to remain anonymous, won $1 million off a $20 Break Fort Knox lottery ticket.

“I looked at it and looked at it then I looked at the number to make sure it was right. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ it was a shock,” the winner said.

The winner made the decision to take the lump sum of $778,000, receiving $552,380, after taxes, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at Warren’s Vine Grove Food Mart, which will receive $7,780 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
The WYMT Weather Team's snowfall forecast through 2/1/2021
Snowfall continues through Tuesday morning
Most of the region will likely see 1-3" of snow by Tuesday morning. Areas along the border,...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Bands of heavy snow possible today and tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, positivity rate remains below 9%
Dana Jones
Sheriff: Laurel County man charged with raping 14-year-old girl

Latest News

CDC eyes possible COVID-19 testing for domestic air passengers
WYMT Snow
Winter Weather Alert Day: Chances for snow linger early, wind chills in the teens
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, positivity rate remains below 9%
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, positivity rate remains below 9%
Emergency officials urge caution as snow continues to fall across the region 11 p.m.
Emergency officials urge caution as snow continues to fall across the region 11 p.m.
Kentucky wants to limit drive time for COVID-19 vaccinations