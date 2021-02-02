Advertisement

Kentucky State Police looking for Harlan County man missing since December

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are continuing an investigation into a Harlan County man that has been missing since late December 2020.

KSP Post 10 in Harlan began investigating the case on December 23rd. According to KSP, 44-year-old Michael North of Coldiron was at his mother’s house on December 23rd when he said he was leaving for a few hours and would return. He has not been seen by any family since then.

North is described as a white man, six-foot-two-inches tall, and weighing 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a green hoodie, and a white shirt.

He was possibly seen around Christ’s Hands in Harlan, but troopers have been unable to get in touch with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 10 in Harlan at (606) 573-3131.

