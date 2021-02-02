Advertisement

Harlan wins thriller over Barbourville to take back-to-back boys 13th Region All ‘A’ crowns

By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kyler McLendon’s layup with less than 15 seconds left gave Harlan it’s first lead of the game since midway through the first quarter. The Green Dragons would come up with a couple defensive stops late to defeat Barbourville, 59-58. The win gives Harlan back-to-back boys 13th Region All ‘A’ championships.

Harlan got the lead down to one with 25 seconds left with Barbourville inbounding under the Harlan basket. The Green Dragons forced a turnover to get the ball back and set up Kyler McLendon’s game-winning the layup.

The Green Dragons forced a jump ball on the ensuing possession to get the ball back. Barbourville then deflected the ball out of bounds twice before getting a steal and calling a timeout to set up one final shot with less than three seconds left. The Tigers got a shot off, but it fell short.

Matthew Gray put in a valiant effort for the Tigers, leading all scorers with 32 points. Jordan Akal and Jae dyn Gist led the Green Dragons with 24 and 23 points respectively.

The win sends the Green Dragons back to EKU for the All ‘A’ Classic from Monday, February 15 to Saturday, February 20. Harlan will take on Robertson County out of the 10th Region in the first round on Wednesday, February 17 at 9 p.m.

