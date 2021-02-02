Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference Tuesday, but did announce a 5% increase in Kentucky’s vaccine supply.

“The president announced that his administration is increasing our supply another 5%. Again, our challenge is supply, supply, supply. Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it’s just going to take some time,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor reported 2,443 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 366,938.

Gov. Beshear also reported 32 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 3,812.

1,335 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 373 in the ICU. 172 patients are on a ventilator.

The governor also noted that Tuesday is the fifth day in a row with a positivity rate below 9%, now at 8.83%

“Here in Kentucky and across the county we are seeing case numbers declining and we want to continue to see that trend,” said Gov. Beshear. “Unfortunately, we also continue to see far more deaths than we’d like to. There are 13 individuals in this report who were only in their 50s and 60s when they passed away from this virus.”

Gov. Beshear also signed an executive order extending his previous order allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills.

As of Tuesday, 109 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

