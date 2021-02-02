Advertisement

Food City Flashback: Sydnie Hall sets the bar in the Girls’ Mountain Classic

By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Last year the South Laurel Lady Cardinals came into the Mountain Classic looking to bring the title to London once again.

The Cardinals faced a familiar foe in the Hazard Bulldogs.

Sydnie Hall set a new girls’ Mountain Classic championship record with eight made threes, and the South Laurel Lady Cardinals repeated as Mountain Classic champions with a 73-48 victory over Hazard.

With the win, South Laurel is now tied for the most girls’ Mountain Classic championships with two.

The South Laurel Cardinals went on to win the 13th Region title and won the last game played in the girls’ Sweet Sixteen.

