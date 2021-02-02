Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville opens as regional COVID-19 vaccination site

DANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost 200,000 people called a hotline in attempts to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine last Friday. Tuesday, those who were lucky enough to get a shot say they believe they made a life-changing, or live-saving, decision.

Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center will be vaccinating 300 people every Tuesday. Lines were full today and are already full for next Tuesday. Many of the recipients are 70 years and older and in that critical age group. Some people have said they stayed at home and have rarely gone out into public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman visited while people were getting their vaccines Tuesday.

Other people said they started calling Friday morning to get their appointment and had to call hundreds of times before getting an answer. Linda Goens was one of these people.

“I kept getting reorder signals and busy signals. I kept calling one after the other. Finally, after about 255 calls, I did get an answer, the lady was very nice and very professional,” Goens said.

Lt. Gov. Coleman is preaching patience.

“My message would be, be patient. Extend grace, these folks are working as hard as they can. They are creating the best systems out there. The problem is the supply. And that’s not anybody’s fault in this room,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

Lt. Gov. Coleman also advised people trying to get an appointment to keep trying because medical center staff are dealing with many issues beyond their control. Staff hopes to be able to eventually vaccinate more people once supplies and distribution improve.

