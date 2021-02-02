Advertisement

Dolly Parton says she twice turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton revealed she twice turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, the county singer said she first turned down the honor due to her husband’s illness then again because of the pandemic.

“I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” Parton said.

Parton said she is not sure if she would take the honor if she were offered again.

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure,” Parton said. “It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But that’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

In 2020, former President Barack Obama said not presenting Dolly Parton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom was a mistake.

Stephen Colbert on CBS’s The Late Show asked the former president about the issue Monday night saying, “How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal of Freedom?”

Obama admitted that one was a “screw-up.”

“That’s a mistake -- I’m shocked,” Obama replied. “That was a screw-up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already got one, and that was incorrect.”

Aside from her legendary music career, Parton is well known for her charitable work.

Parton’s Imagination Library has donated more than 150 million books since 1995. In November, Parton was listed as a sponsor for the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after a generous $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

